$580-Mn Oil Bet Minutes Before Trump’s Iran Claim | Insider Trading Or Perfect Timing?

Just minutes before Donald Trump claimed “productive talks” with Iran, traders placed a staggering $580 million bet on oil and equity markets. The timing was razor-sharp — and the positioning was perfect. But here’s the twist: Iran has denied that any such talks ever took place. So what did these traders know? Was it smart anticipation, algorithmic trading, or something more troubling — access to non-public information? This video breaks down the full sequence of events, from the unusual pre-market trades to Trump’s Truth Social posts, the immediate market reaction, and Iran’s sharp denial. With no clear trigger and no confirmed negotiations, the episode has raised serious questions about market fairness and transparency. No proof. No answers. Just a timeline that doesn’t quite add up.