6 Business & Leadership Rules Every Leader Can Learn From N Chandrasekaran

From AI and talent disruption to the transformation of Air India, N Chandrasekaran opens up on the big bets shaping the Tata Group’s future. In this exclusive conversation, he discusses Tata’s four major transitions- AI, energy, supply chains and talent along with the group’s approach to innovation, leadership and simplifying complex businesses. He also shares insights into the Air India acquisition and transformation, Tata’s plans to integrate AI across its diverse businesses, and the three-S strategy that strengthened the group. For CEOs and entrepreneurs, his message is clear: opportunities are enormous, but boldness must come with discipline, patience and rigor. A candid look at leadership, transformation and building businesses for the future.