7.1 Quake Shakes Southern Japan: Roads Split, Buildings Burn, Hundreds Of Thousands Evacuated

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake has struck Japan's southern Kumamoto Prefecture, causing widespread destruction, injuring dozens of people and leaving several trapped inside a partially collapsed shopping mall. The powerful tremor knocked out electricity to thousands of homes, damaged roads and bridges, halted rail services, grounded flights and triggered multiple fires across the region. Around 300,000 residents have been advised to evacuate as emergency teams race against time to rescue those trapped and assess the full extent of the damage. Authorities have also warned of strong aftershocks and an increased risk of landslides in the coming days. Watch this report for the latest updates from Japan's unfolding disaster.