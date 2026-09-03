7.8% GDP Debtate: Who Is Right? Gourav Vallabh & Subhash Chandra Garg Clash Over Data

India’s 7.8% Q1 FY27 GDP growth triggers a fiery face-off between economist Gourav Vallabh and former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. At the heart of the debate is the sharp revision in GDP estimates, with Vallabh questioning the comparison between the old and new GDP series and Garg arguing that the ₹6 lakh crore gap between earlier and revised estimates needs greater explanation. The two also clash over GDP methodology, base-year changes and the role of deflation in measuring real growth. Vallabh points to strong consumption, investment, exports and other high-frequency indicators supporting the 7.8% growth number, while Garg questions how the revised production values have been arrived at. Watch this sharp GDP data showdown as both sides make their case.