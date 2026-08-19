7 Types Of Income That Are Taxable For Senior Citizens | Tax Guide | Personal Finance | Money Today

Retirement does not automatically mean an end to tax liabilities. In this episode of Money Today, we simplify the key tax rules senior citizens need to understand after retirement. From pension, FD and savings account interest to rental income, dividends and capital gains, Ankit Jain, Partner, Ved Jain & Associates decodes how different sources of income are taxed. The discussion also covers tax treatment of gratuity, provident fund, PPF and NPS, along with the difference between commuted and uncommuted pension. We also look at ways retirees can plan their income, claim eligible deductions, avoid unnecessary TDS and make the most of available tax benefits. With expert insights, this episode helps senior citizens and families understand their post-retirement tax responsibilities and make more informed financial decisions.