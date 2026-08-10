Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
“83 Medical Colleges In 9 Years”: CM Yogi Highlights U.P’s Massive Development Push

“83 Medical Colleges In 9 Years”: CM Yogi Highlights U.P’s Massive Development Push

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 10, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026, 4:21 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state government’s development push during his visit to Bansi in Siddharthnagar. He said Uttar Pradesh has built 83 medical colleges in the past nine years and outlined plans to further strengthen infrastructure and industrial development. Yogi also mentioned the proposed industrial corridor in Siddharthnagar and announced fresh funds for damaged roads in Bansi, Domariyaganj and Itwa. He said ₹59,000 crore in supplementary budget provisions were aimed at supporting youth, women, farmers, workers and other sections. Yogi also criticised the Samajwadi Party, alleging that its agenda does not prioritise development, while urging people to support the NDA’s development agenda.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended