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93% Polling In Phase 1! Amit Shah Vs Mamata Banerjee Faceoff As Bengal Heads To Phase 2

93% Polling In Phase 1! Amit Shah Vs Mamata Banerjee Faceoff As Bengal Heads To Phase 2

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 25, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 25, 2026, 10:27 AM IST

West Bengal has shattered records with a staggering 93% voter turnout in Phase 1, electrifying the battle for Phase 2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview with Anjana Om Kashyap, claimed this surge signals a "Paribartan" wave, predicting 110 seats for the BJP already. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee remains defiant, declaring a TMC victory that will shake Delhi. Amidst the high-octane rhetoric and Shah’s warning against poll violence, PM Narendra Modi was seen in a calm moment, taking a viral boat ride near Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu. Will Phase 2 mirror this historic turnout?

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