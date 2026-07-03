9MT Numaligarh Expansion On Track; Investing Upto ₹4000 Cr To Set Up 25 CBG Plants: OIL CMD

Oil India’s Numaligarh Refinery in Assam is on track to triple its capacity from three to nine million tonnes by early 2027. To facilitate feedstock to the refinery, a 1600 km long pipeline has been commissioned from Paradip to Numaligarh, works of which will be completed by Oct-Nov 2026. Concurrently, Oil India is also deploying up to ₹4000 crore capex to build 25 compressed biogas plants. Imminent state pacts with Assam, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh are being signed to monetize municipal waste and hit the governments 5% blending goal by 2030, Business Today talks to Ranjit Rath, CMD, Oil India ltd. Listen In