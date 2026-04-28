A Football Morning In Gangtok! PM Modi Bonds, Plays, And Celebrates With Sikkim’s Young Stars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a beautiful Gangtok morning into a memorable celebration of sports, energy, and youth connection as he joined young football enthusiasts in Sikkim for an exhilarating session on the field. Sharing moments of learning, play, and pure joy, PM Modi dribbled, bonded, and enjoyed football with his “young friends,” showcasing his dynamic spirit beyond politics. The lively interaction highlighted the power of sports in inspiring young minds and strengthening connections. Modi’s heartfelt football morning in Gangtok blended fitness, fun, and friendship, creating a vibrant moment that resonated deeply with Sikkim’s youth and captured nationwide attention.