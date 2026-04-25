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AAP Implosion: Raghav Chadha & 6 MPs Join BJP! How They Kept Their Seats & What It Means For

AAP Implosion: Raghav Chadha & 6 MPs Join BJP! How They Kept Their Seats & What It Means For

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 25, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 25, 2026, 10:33 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party faces its biggest crisis as Raghav Chadha, once Arvind Kejriwal’s most trusted aide, leads a mass defection to the BJP. In a coordinated move on April 24, 2026, seven out of ten AAP Rajya Sabha MPs—including Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, and Swati Maliwal—announced a merger with the BJP. By moving as a 2/3rd bloc, they bypass the Anti-Defection Law, retaining their parliamentary seats while decimating AAP’s presence in the Upper House. With Punjab elections looming in 2027, this "right man, wrong party" exit marks a tectonic shift in Indian politics.

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