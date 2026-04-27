AAP Vs BJP: The Battle For Delhi’s Soul As Rebels Join Saffron Surge

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been plunged into its deepest crisis yet as Raghav Chadha, once Arvind Kejriwal’s closest aide, led a massive rebellion. Seven out of ten AAP Rajya Sabha MPs including cricket legend Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, and Swati Maliwal have merged with the BJP, claiming the two-thirds majority required to bypass the Anti-Defection Law. While the BJP has branded Kejriwal "Delhi’s Rehman Dakait" over the ongoing Sheeshmahal luxury housing row, a furious AAP has moved a disqualification petition with the Rajya Sabha Chairman. In Punjab, the fallout has turned physical, with "Gaddar" (traitor) posters appearing outside the homes of defecting leaders like Harbhajan Singh.