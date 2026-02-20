Accenture CEO Julie Sweet: AI Growth, Reinvention & Humans Must Lead The Future

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Julie Sweet, Chairperson and CEO of Accenture, said AI must be used as an engine for growth to ensure global prosperity. She stressed that companies and countries must reinvent how they work, learn and collaborate, while expanding access to AI for small and medium enterprises. Calling for global standards and stronger public-private partnerships, she underscored that “humans in the lead — not humans in the loop” will shape the AI future. Sweet highlighted India’s pivotal role in the global AI ecosystem and lifelong learning as critical to success.