“Act Now Or Lose The Window”: CEA Nageswaran’s Urgent Warning At India AI Impact Summit 2026

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 16, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026, 2:33 PM IST

Delivering a strong call to action at the AI Impact Summit, V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, warned that India must act urgently to align artificial intelligence with mass employability. He said AI and human potential can reinforce each other, but only with political will, state capacity, and a clear national commitment. Stressing that the opportunity window is limited, Nageswaran underlined that this is not just a debate on the future of work, but a decision shaping growth, social stability, and cohesion. He called for urgent education and pedagogy reforms as the first step towards co-creating prosperity with AI.

