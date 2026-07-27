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Active Vs Passive Funds: Where Should You Invest? | Mutual Fund Guide | Personal Finance | Money Today

Active Vs Passive Funds: Where Should You Invest? | Mutual Fund Guide | Personal Finance | Money Today

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 27, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 3:19 PM IST

In this episode of Money Today, Pooja Bhinde , Certified financial planner , PB Investments simplifies the key differences, explain how each investment strategy works, and discuss which option may suit different types of investors. From expense ratios and fund manager roles to market cycles, diversification, and SIP investing, our expert shares practical insights to help you make informed investment decisions. The discussion also covers portfolio allocation, goal-based investing, and why staying invested for the long term is critical for wealth creation. Whether you're a first-time investor or looking to fine-tune your mutual fund portfolio, this conversation offers actionable guidance to help you build a balanced investment strategy. Watch the full discussion and share your questions in the comments.

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