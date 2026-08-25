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Actress Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why Gandhari Is Her Most Emotional Action Film Yet

Actress Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why Gandhari Is Her Most Emotional Action Film Yet

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 25, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026, 2:53 PM IST

At the India Today Woman Summit 2026, actor Taapsee Pannu opened up about her upcoming action film Gandhari and why it feels different from her earlier action projects. Pannu revealed that the film combines high-stakes action with a deeply emotional storyline centred around a mother fighting for her daughter. She said she wanted to return to action only if the role offered something new and more challenging. Pannu also discussed her long-standing collaboration with writer Kanika Dhillon and how their creative partnership pushes them to explore different characters and emotions. For Pannu, Gandhari is not simply an action film- it is driven by rage, love and emotion.

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