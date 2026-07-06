Adani Case: U.S. DOJ Seeks Dismissal Of Charges Over Jurisdiction Concerns

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa says the U.S. Department of Justice’s move to seek dropping of charges in the Adani case is “unusual, direct and strongly worded.” He explains that the DOJ has cited jurisdictional issues, arguing the alleged transactions occurred in India with no clear U.S. nexus, making prosecution difficult. The filing also questions the likelihood of success and suggests the earlier indictment may have been driven by policy intent rather than strong legal merit. According to Pahwa, the DOJ now believes the case should not have been filed at all, and the court is likely to accept the withdrawal application.