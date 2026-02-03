Adani Group Partners Italian Major Leonardo For Helicopter Manufacturing In India

Adani Defence and Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italian aerospace major Leonardo to establish an integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India. The partnership aims to bring together manufacturing, assembly, training and lifecycle support, strengthening India’s indigenous rotary-wing capabilities across defence and civil applications. The collaboration aligns with India’s broader aerospace vision to build self-reliant, globally competitive platforms under the Make in India initiative. With growing requirements across military operations, emergency medical services, disaster response and urban connectivity, the initiative seeks to create a sustainable helicopter ecosystem designed, built and supported in India. Backed by strong government support and global expertise, the Adani–Leonardo partnership marks a significant step towards building long-term aerospace infrastructure in the country and advancing India’s ambitions as a global aviation and defence manufacturing hub.