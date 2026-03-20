Affordable Weight Loss Drugs: Big Opportunity Ahead

The entry of generic versions of semaglutide is set to dramatically change India’s healthcare landscape. Experts suggest prices could fall by 60–70%, bringing monthly treatment costs down from ₹10,000 - ₹12,000 to nearly ₹2,000 - ₹3,000. This sharp reduction is expected to significantly expand access, especially beyond metro cities into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. With affordability improving, the number of prescriptions could more than double in a short span. However, experts caution that these drugs are not for everyone and must be taken under strict medical supervision due to potential side effects. With rising diabetes and obesity cases, India could witness a major surge in demand, while domestic pharma companies gain a massive opportunity in the global generics market.