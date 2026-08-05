Africa's New Power Race: How China Is Winning Africa's Infrastructure Race As The West Falls Behind

China is rapidly expanding its footprint across Africa through billion-dollar infrastructure projects, from airports and highways to railways and ports. In Kenya alone, Chinese state-owned firms have secured major contracts after Western deals collapsed. But this is no longer just China versus the West. Turkey, the UAE, Indian companies, African sovereign funds and development banks are all competing for influence across the continent. This report explains how Africa has become the centre of a new geopolitical and economic contest—and why the global infrastructure race is now more competitive than ever.