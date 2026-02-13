Business Today
After 17 Years In Exile, Tarique Rahman Returns As Bangladesh’s Power Centre

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 13, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

After nearly two decades in exile, Tarique Rahman has returned to Bangladesh, marking a major turning point in the country’s turbulent politics. The eldest son of former president Ziaur Rahman and ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia, Rahman lived in London since 2008 after corruption cases were filed during a military-backed caretaker regime. Following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in a 2024 uprising, charges against him were overturned, clearing the way for his return. Now chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Rahman faces a crucial February 12 election, rejecting alliances with Jamaat-e-Islami and promising stability over revenge politics.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
