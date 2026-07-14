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After Hormuz Crisis, China's Helium Ban Threatens Global Electronics, Chips & MRI Supply

After Hormuz Crisis, China's Helium Ban Threatens Global Electronics, Chips & MRI Supply

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 1:25 PM IST

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a new global supply chain crisis—this time involving helium, one of the world's most critical industrial gases. Used in semiconductor manufacturing, MRI machines, fibre optics, space technology and quantum computing, helium is essential to modern industry. With nearly one-third of global supply affected and China halting helium exports, concerns are growing over rising prices and shortages. As geopolitical tensions escalate, the world faces another strategic resource crunch that could impact healthcare, electronics, research and advanced manufacturing far beyond the Middle East.

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