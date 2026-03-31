After Iran Strikes Is The World Heading Towards Nuclear War As Doomsday Clock Nears Midnight

The world is edging closer to a dangerous nuclear tipping point as tensions rise after strikes on Iran. With the Doomsday Clock now closer to midnight, fears are growing that the conflict could trigger a wider nuclear arms race. As global powers reassess their security strategies, the long-standing nuclear taboo appears to be weakening. The question now is whether these actions are preventing a nuclear threat or accelerating one. With arms control frameworks under strain and geopolitical rivalries intensifying, the Iran conflict is no longer regional- it risks reshaping global security and pushing the world toward a more unstable nuclear future.