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After Iran Strikes Is The World Heading Towards Nuclear War As Doomsday Clock Nears Midnight

After Iran Strikes Is The World Heading Towards Nuclear War As Doomsday Clock Nears Midnight

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 31, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 31, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

The world is edging closer to a dangerous nuclear tipping point as tensions rise after strikes on Iran. With the Doomsday Clock now closer to midnight, fears are growing that the conflict could trigger a wider nuclear arms race. As global powers reassess their security strategies, the long-standing nuclear taboo appears to be weakening. The question now is whether these actions are preventing a nuclear threat or accelerating one. With arms control frameworks under strain and geopolitical rivalries intensifying, the Iran conflict is no longer regional- it risks reshaping global security and pushing the world toward a more unstable nuclear future.

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