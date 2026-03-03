After Khamenei’s Death, India Breaks Silence- PM Modi Pushes Peace Amid West Asia turmoil

More than 48 hours after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed killed in the U.S.–Israeli airstrikes, global reactions continue to pour in. While China, Russia and Malaysia condemned the attack, India has avoided direct criticism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first responded following a call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, condemning attacks on the UAE and expressing solidarity. In conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other regional leaders, Modi stressed civilian safety and urged de-escalation. With nearly nine million Indians living in the Gulf, New Delhi’s priority remains protecting its citizens amid escalating West Asian tensions.