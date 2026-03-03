Business Today
After Khamenei’s Killing, Does Trump Have A Plan To End The War He Started?

BTTV
  • New Delhi ,
  • Mar 3, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 3, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

 

The United States may have ignited a new phase of conflict, but questions are mounting over Washington’s exit strategy. The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has created a power vacuum, raising speculation about possible regime change and what leadership could follow. President Donald Trump urged Iranians to “take back their country,” as U.S. and Israeli strikes reportedly eliminated key figures within Tehran’s command structure. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has insisted the war will be short. With midterm elections approaching and Trump’s approval ratings under pressure, the political stakes are high. The critical question remains: does Washington have a clear endgame?

