After Vikram-1's Orbital Launch, What's Next For Skyroot?

In an exclusive conversation following the successful orbital launch of Vikram-1, Skyroot Aerospace Co-founder Naga Bharath Daka outlines what comes next for India's leading private space startup. Having achieved the monumental milestone in the first attempt, which is rare for many startups across the world, reaching orbit sets a strong foundation for Skyroot. He also throws light on the plans for the next one year toward executing reliable commercial launches, with Vikram-1 tailored specifically to serve one-time, small dedicated launch projects. Addressing financial readiness, he shares that Skyroot remains well-funded for the next two years following a successful $60 million funding round, though they remain open to exploring further investment opportunities down the line as operations scale. Business Today’s Aishwarya Patil speaks to Naga Bharath Daka... Listen in!