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Agnipath 2.0: Modi Government Reworks Agnipath Scheme; Opposition Calls It A U-Turn Ahead Of Polls

Agnipath 2.0: Modi Government Reworks Agnipath Scheme; Opposition Calls It A U-Turn Ahead Of Polls

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 6, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026, 1:06 PM IST

The Agnipath scheme is set for a major overhaul. The Narendra Modi government has announced changes that will extend the Agniveer service pathway from four to six years, introduce a two-stage selection process for permanent enrolment and offer eligible recruits another opportunity to join the regular armed forces. The revised structure also includes higher salaries in the fifth and sixth years and an increased government contribution to the Seva Nidhi package. The government says the changes follow a comprehensive review and four years of experience. But the Opposition has called the move a U-turn, questioning its timing ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Is this a necessary course correction for the armed forces, or a political response to mounting youth concerns?

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