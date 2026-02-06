Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Agra’s ₹127 Cr Housing Project In Ruins: Flats For Poor Rot Before Occupation

Agra’s ₹127 Cr Housing Project In Ruins: Flats For Poor Rot Before Occupation

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 6, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 6, 2026, 5:36 PM IST

A ₹127-crore housing project meant for Agra’s urban poor now stands abandoned and unsafe before a single family could move in. Built under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) BSUP housing scheme during the Mayawati government, 3,640 flats near Hathras Road lie in decay, with cracked beams and collapsing slabs exposing alleged corruption. Families who applied and paid government fees never received homes or refunds. An IIT Roorkee report has declared the buildings structurally unsafe, and courts have ordered demolition. While illegal occupants now shelter inside these crumbling structures, allottees demand accountability. The question remains—when will those who looted homes meant for the poor be punished?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended