Agra’s ₹127 Cr Housing Project In Ruins: Flats For Poor Rot Before Occupation

A ₹127-crore housing project meant for Agra’s urban poor now stands abandoned and unsafe before a single family could move in. Built under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) BSUP housing scheme during the Mayawati government, 3,640 flats near Hathras Road lie in decay, with cracked beams and collapsing slabs exposing alleged corruption. Families who applied and paid government fees never received homes or refunds. An IIT Roorkee report has declared the buildings structurally unsafe, and courts have ordered demolition. While illegal occupants now shelter inside these crumbling structures, allottees demand accountability. The question remains—when will those who looted homes meant for the poor be punished?