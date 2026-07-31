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AI At Scale: The New Infrastructure Mandate For India Inc.

AI At Scale: The New Infrastructure Mandate For India Inc.

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 4:34 PM IST

India's AI ecosystem is moving from experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption. At the India Advantage Dialogue hosted by PwC India and Business Today, leaders from Lightstorm, Tata Communications, and PwC India discussed what it will take to build India's AI future. From data centers, GPUs, cybersecurity, and sovereign AI to talent, infrastructure, and responsible deployment, the conversation explored the investments and partnerships needed to scale AI across enterprises. The panel also highlighted how trust, affordability, and strong regulatory frameworks will determine whether India emerges as a global AI leader.

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