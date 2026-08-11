AI At Scale: The New Infrastructure Mandate For India Inc.

India's AI ecosystem is rapidly evolving, driving innovation across industries. At the India Advantage Dialogue, brought to you by PwC India and Business Today, industry leaders discuss sovereign AI, data centers, GPU infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI adoption, workforce transformation, and the investments needed to position India as a global AI powerhouse. Join the conversation as experts discuss the opportunities, challenges, and roadmap for building a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive AI ecosystem.

Watch the episode here – https://youtu.be/V0MCa-liSFM