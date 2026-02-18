Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
AI Impact Summit 2026 Draws Record Crowds As 3 Lakh Register To Explore India’s Expanding AI Future

AI Impact Summit 2026 Draws Record Crowds As 3 Lakh Register To Explore India’s Expanding AI Future

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 2:26 PM IST

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, innovators and industry experts to discuss AI’s transformative role across sectors. Day one saw massive footfall, long queues and extended waiting times due to overwhelming registrations and heightened security. Organisers advised attendees to plan extra time. By day two, arrangements were smoother, though crowds remained strong. Officials revealed registrations rising from 2.5 lakh to nearly 3 lakh, prompting closure of on-site entries and a shift to virtual participation. The summit features 600 startups, 13 country pavilions and wide participation from ministries, students, investors and researchers nationwide.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended