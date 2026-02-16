“AI Is Here To Stay”: AI4India Co-Founder Alok Agrawal On Jobs, Upskilling And India’s AI Rise

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Alok Agrawal, Co-Founder of AI4India, said artificial intelligence is here to stay and the key challenge is upskilling people to work alongside it. He noted that while AI will automate parts of existing jobs, it will also create many new opportunities, much like earlier technological revolutions. Agrawal stressed the importance of understanding both the benefits and risks of AI. With participation from over 20 countries, he said the summit will boost awareness, position India as a major AI nation, and elevate its global standing alongside the US and China.