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“AI Is Redefining Global Terror”: Ambassador P. Harish Warns Of New Contest Over Data & Trust At UN

“AI Is Redefining Global Terror”: Ambassador P. Harish Warns Of New Contest Over Data & Trust At UN

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2026, 2:29 PM IST

At UN, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, delivered a powerful address on the transformative impact of AI on global counter-terrorism. He noted that in the last six months, the threat landscape has shifted from basic propaganda to AI-enabled operational ecosystems. Highlighting that security must be at the core of decision-making, he argued that AI is turning counter-terrorism into a high-stakes contest of data, speed, and governance. While expressing disappointment over the GCTS review, he reaffirmed India's commitment to the Delhi Declaration, stressing that in today's world, security cannot be an afterthought.

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