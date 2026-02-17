AI Mission 2.0 To Launch ‘AI Like UPI’ Model For Farmers, MSMEs And Schools

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India’s AI Mission 2.0 will focus on taking artificial intelligence to farmers, MSMEs, rural communities, teachers and healthcare workers through a trusted “AI like UPI” model. He highlighted the development of sovereign, multilingual AI models to ensure technology reaches citizens in Indian languages and dialects. The government plans to create a bouquet of secure, tested AI solutions that can be freely used and built upon, similar to the UPI framework. These solutions will support productivity for MSMEs, improve rural healthcare delivery, and enhance education outcomes. Vaishnaw said India’s strength lies in building frugal, scalable digital infrastructure, adding that many AI solutions developed domestically could eventually become global models, just as UPI has.