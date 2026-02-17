Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
AI Mission 2.0 To Launch ‘AI Like UPI’ Model For Farmers, MSMEs And Schools

AI Mission 2.0 To Launch ‘AI Like UPI’ Model For Farmers, MSMEs And Schools

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 17, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026, 3:21 PM IST

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India’s AI Mission 2.0 will focus on taking artificial intelligence to farmers, MSMEs, rural communities, teachers and healthcare workers through a trusted “AI like UPI” model. He highlighted the development of sovereign, multilingual AI models to ensure technology reaches citizens in Indian languages and dialects. The government plans to create a bouquet of secure, tested AI solutions that can be freely used and built upon, similar to the UPI framework. These solutions will support productivity for MSMEs, improve rural healthcare delivery, and enhance education outcomes. Vaishnaw said India’s strength lies in building frugal, scalable digital infrastructure, adding that many AI solutions developed domestically could eventually become global models, just as UPI has.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended