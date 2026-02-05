AI Panic Or Market Overreaction? Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi On Tech Stock Sell-Off

From the World Government Summit in Dubai, Business Today Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi speaks with Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD of Tech Mahindra, on the sharp sell-off in global technology stocks triggered by fresh developments in artificial intelligence. As fears rise over AI platforms like Anthropic disrupting traditional IT services and SaaS models, Mohit Joshi calls the market reaction an overcorrection, arguing that AI remains a powerful tailwind rather than a threat. He explains why legacy systems, complex enterprise estates, cloud migration and data modernisation will continue to drive demand for human expertise and IT services. The conversation also explores global economic sentiment, the Middle East’s growth story, the India–US trade agreement, talent mobility, and how the global delivery model of Indian IT firms is evolving. A must-watch discussion on AI, markets, and the future of the technology services industry.