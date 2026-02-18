Business Today
AI Reads The Human Brain! This Futuristic Gadget Will Blow Your Mind

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 2:20 PM IST

India Today’s Marya Shakil spoke to innovators at the AI Summit, where cutting-edge gadgets showcased the future of human–machine interaction. One standout innovation was a “brain language model,” described as a ChatGPT-like interface for the human brain. By recording and decoding electrical brain activity as a language, the system can predict and eventually interpret brain signals. Demonstrations showed real-time brainwave visualization and muscle-movement tracking through calibrated sensors on the arm. These signals are abstracted into a flexible data space that can power medical diagnostics, robotic control, and other applications, highlighting how AI could directly bridge the brain and technology.

