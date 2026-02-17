Business Today
AI Set To Transform Healthcare In India, but Digital Addiction Needs Urgent Attention: VK Paul

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 17, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026, 3:07 PM IST

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, V K Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, said artificial intelligence will have its greatest impact on the healthcare sector. He noted that AI tools can significantly improve clinical care, health system efficiency, preventive strategies, and public health outreach, while also reducing healthcare costs. Emphasising responsible innovation, Dr Paul said AI systems must be trustworthy and rigorously evaluated for technical and clinical validity. He added that India’s strong human resource base positions it to lead in AI for health. Dr Paul also warned about digital and AI-linked addiction, stressing the need to protect children and regulate AI app access responsibly.

