AI Shockwave Hits Markets As Legacy Finance And Tech Stocks Reel From Disruption

Artificial Intelligence is no longer just powering hype — it’s shaking global markets in real time. Over the past two weeks, Wall Street has seen sharp sell-offs as new AI tools move from promise to reality, forcing investors to rethink entire business models. This video breaks down how a new AI tax-planning tool from start-up Altruist triggered steep falls in major wealth-management stocks like Charles Schwab, Raymond James, and LPL Financial — and why this sell-off is part of a much bigger trend. From enterprise software to insurance and financial services, markets are suddenly focused less on AI’s upside and more on its disruptive power. Is this an overreaction, or the beginning of a deeper reset? As AI tools begin replacing work once done by large teams, investors are scrambling to avoid being caught on the wrong side of history. This is the moment when AI’s real-world impact meets market reality.