AI Summit Chaos: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Congress Over Shirtless Protest

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 4:30 PM IST

A shirtless protest by the Youth Congress on a global Stage has sparked a major political storm. At the AI Impact Summit held at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, Congress workers shed their shirts to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering chaos and widespread condemnation. Hitting back strongly, PM Modi slammed the Congress for what he called “naked and dirty politics,” delivering his sharpest attack yet while addressing a public gathering in Meerut after inaugurating India’s fastest metro and rapid rail. While BJP allies joined the criticism, the Congress defended the protest, citing Mahatma Gandhi, and remained defiant despite growing isolation.

