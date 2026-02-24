Business Today
AI Summit Protest Row: Youth Congress Arrests, Non-Bailable Charges Spark Rights Debate

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 24, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 24, 2026, 5:13 PM IST

Delhi Police have intensified action against the Youth Congress following protests at the AI Summit venue in Delhi last week. More than five workers have been arrested, while Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib was questioned on Monday. Police have invoked multiple non-bailable sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress, which insists peaceful protest is a democratic right. However, even some opposition leaders have questioned the choice of venue and method. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the protest, backing the BJP’s tough stance. The crackdown has reignited debate over limits to dissent.

