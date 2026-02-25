AI Summit Protest: Youth Congress Leader Arrested, Political Battle Erupts Between Rahul And BJP

Delhi Police arrest Uday Bhanu Chib, the Youth Congress chief, over the shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He is the eighth accused and has been sent to police custody as the Crime Branch probes charges of conspiracy, assault on public servants and obstruction of duty. The Indian Youth Congress calls the protest democratic, while Rahul Gandhi backs the workers and escalates his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bharatiya Janata Party says the act harmed India’s image.