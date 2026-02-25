Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
AI Summit Protest: Youth Congress Leader Arrested, Political Battle Erupts Between Rahul And BJP

AI Summit Protest: Youth Congress Leader Arrested, Political Battle Erupts Between Rahul And BJP

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 25, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 25, 2026, 1:30 PM IST

Delhi Police arrest Uday Bhanu Chib, the Youth Congress chief, over the shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He is the eighth accused and has been sent to police custody as the Crime Branch probes charges of conspiracy, assault on public servants and obstruction of duty. The Indian Youth Congress calls the protest democratic, while Rahul Gandhi backs the workers and escalates his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bharatiya Janata Party says the act harmed India’s image.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended