AI To Transform BPO And Coding Jobs, Says Yotta CEO Sunil Gupta

  New Delhi,
  Feb 18, 2026,
  Updated Feb 18, 2026, 10:00 PM IST

At the India Today AI Summit 2026, Sunil Gupta, CEO of Yotta Data Services, said sectors such as BPOs, call centres and software coding are likely to see significant impact from artificial intelligence. He noted that AI systems can now handle routine customer queries and even generate software code, reducing the need for repetitive tasks. However, Gupta emphasised that while certain roles may evolve or decline, new opportunities will emerge in higher-level functions such as business analysis, AI model development and enterprise integration. He added that human judgment, emotional intelligence and contextual understanding will remain essential even as automation increases.

