AI Transforming Mining Safety And Productivity, Says Victor Fedeli At AI Summit

At the India Today AI Summit 2026, India Today platform discussions featured insights from Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade from Ontario, Canada. Addressing concerns around artificial intelligence and employment, Fedeli said the debate often centres on whether AI will replace workers. However, he emphasised that regions investing in AI talent and adoption are simultaneously creating new job ecosystems, citing Ontario’s expanding AI workforce and deep integration of AI across industries.

The minister highlighted both risks and opportunities, noting how legacy small and medium enterprises could face disruption from AI-driven start-ups, while sectors such as mining are already seeing productivity and safety gains through AI-enabled drones and automation. The remarks underscore the growing global policy focus on balancing technological adoption with workforce transition, a key theme for economies such as India where the IT sector plays a critical employment role.