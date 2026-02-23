Business Today
“AI Will Change How The Economy Is Run”: Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch At Global Summit

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 9:55 AM IST

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-founder of Mistral AI, delivered a strong call for open, decentralized, and people-first artificial intelligence. He warned against excessive concentration of AI power in a few corporations and stressed that countries must own and control their AI systems to preserve digital autonomy. Championing open-source models, Mensch said AI should empower citizens, governments, and businesses rather than serve dominance or surveillance. Praising India’s linguistic diversity and talent, he highlighted multilingual AI, affordability, and self-reliance as critical pillars, calling India a future global hub for open, inclusive AI innovation.

