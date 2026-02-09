“AI Will Disrupt, But Also Create Massive Opportunity For India’s IT Industry,” Says Ashwini

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses the evolving landscape of the Indian IT sector amidst the rapid progression of Artificial Intelligence. Responding to concerns about market shifts and employment, Vaishnaw acknowledges that 'the software industry will change forever' due to AI-driven disruption. However, he emphasizes the significant opportunities for India to transition from providing traditional software solutions to 'AI based solutions' for global enterprises. To navigate this transition, the Minister calls for a synchronized effort between industry, academia, and the government. He highlights the urgent need for upskilling and reskilling existing employees, as well as ensuring students acquire the necessary technical skills while still in college. Vaishnaw notes that he has engaged in multiple discussions with CEOs of major IT firms to strategize on these changes, framing the shift as a pivotal moment for India to leverage its strong tech foundation to provide next-generation solutions to the world.