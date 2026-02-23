Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
“AI Will Expose Who We Are”: HCLTech Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s Stark Message To World Leaders

“AI Will Expose Who We Are”: HCLTech Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s Stark Message To World Leaders

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 9:51 AM IST

Delivering a thought-provoking address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, framed artificial intelligence as a defining structural shift rather than a routine technology cycle. She described AI as the “invisible hum” of the current decade, reshaping industries, business models, and societies by commoditising knowledge itself. Emphasising that the real competitive edge in the AI era lies in clarity of thinking and responsible leadership, she said AI acts as a mirror reflecting human choices and values. Nadar Malhotra argued that India must transition from scale-led, services-driven growth to intelligence-led, IP-centric value creation, where ownership of platforms and models matters more than deployment alone. Calling for compute to be treated as digital public infrastructure, she highlighted the need to democratise access to enable innovation nationwide. Stressing ethics, trust, and inclusion, she said AI’s true success will be judged not by how fast it scales, but by whom it serves.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended