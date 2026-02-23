Business Today
AI Will Reshape Global Energy Systems, Warns Schneider CEO Olivier Blum At India AI Summit 2026

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 9:52 AM IST

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, Schneider Electric CEO Olivier Blum warned that artificial intelligence will dramatically increase global energy demand. From powering AI data centres to managing electricity in homes, Blum said the world is entering a new era where energy systems must become smarter, more efficient and more digital. He highlighted how AI-driven infrastructure will reshape power consumption and stressed that India can lead this transformation through innovation, cost efficiency and engineering talent. Blum also underlined that energy efficiency is as important as clean power in fighting climate change and ensuring reliable electricity for the future.

