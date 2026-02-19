Business Today
AI Will Surpass Human Intelligence In ‘Few Years’: Dario Amodei | India AI Impact Summit 2026

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 1:37 PM IST

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, laid out a sweeping vision of Artificial Intelligence and India’s pivotal role in shaping its future. Amodei warned that AI is rapidly approaching human-level cognitive abilities and described the coming age of “a country of geniuses in the data center.” While highlighting transformative possibilities — curing diseases, boosting agriculture, and lifting billions from poverty — he also cautioned about misuse, autonomy risks, and job disruption. Announcing Anthropic’s expansion in India with a new Bengaluru office and partnerships with Indian enterprises and nonprofits, he stressed that India, as the world’s largest democracy, must help lead on AI safety, economic adaptation, and global governance.

