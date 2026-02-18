AI Will Touch Every Indian: Minister Outlines Bold Roadmap At Impact Summit

Speaking at the India Today AI Summit 2026, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for IT and Commerce called AI a transformational force that will impact every citizen — from students to senior citizens. India, now the third-largest AI penetration market globally, is leveraging its demographic dividend of 600 million youth to drive innovation. The focus: integrate AI into education, accelerate skilling, and ensure inclusive growth. However, with scale comes risk. The government is consulting stakeholders on misinformation, deepfakes, cyber threats and platform accountability to ensure AI remains safe, transparent and trusted.