AI Won’t Kill IT: TCS CEO Tells Employees To Build With AI, Not Fear It

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 26, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 26, 2026, 1:12 PM IST

India’s largest software exporter, Tata Consultancy Services, is taking an aggressive stance on artificial intelligence even as global IT stocks reel from fears that AI could disrupt traditional outsourcing models. Speaking at the NASSCOM Leadership Summit, CEO K Krithivasan made it clear: AI is not a threat — it’s an opportunity. He has urged employees to actively learn AI tools and apply them in client projects, even if it leads to lower short-term revenues. The message comes amid rising concerns that generative AI could replace coding jobs and weaken the conventional IT services model. Krithivasan emphasized that simply experimenting with AI isn’t enough — employees must build real solutions using AI. With enterprise boards now pushing AI adoption, TCS is betting that embracing disruption is the only way to stay ahead.

