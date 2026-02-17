AI World Turns To India As Global Leaders Gather For The Impact Summit 2026

India has taken centre stage in the global AI landscape by hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo, interacting with startups and technology leaders showcasing AI-driven innovations. The five-day summit brings together world leaders, policymakers, global tech firms, and academia to shape a shared roadmap for artificial intelligence. With over 2.5 lakh visitors and participation from multiple countries, the summit highlights India’s focus on inclusive growth, development, and the Global South, positioning the nation as a key voice in global AI governance.